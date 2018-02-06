Why do Nigerian women love Kylie Jenner so much?

news

You could put it down to the fact that she hails from the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan, but even at that, Kylie Jenner, on her own, is a force to be reckoned with.

Little of that is down to the influence of her sisters and the instant fame that their last name or hers for that matter, can bring.

Since she stepped out from the family’s shadow to start her own career as a model and beauty entrepreneur, Kylie has gathered a wide following that goes far beyond the reach of the original versions of her products.

Nigerians love their celebrities, and Kylie is one of them. If this was ever in doubt, the birth of her first child and the outpouring of love and kind wishes from the Nigerian contingent on social media was immense proof to the contrary.

It may seem strange to an outsider that this is the case but then if you know, you know. And boy, do we know.

Here are some of the reasons why Kylie Jenner is so loved by Nigerian ladies.

1) She’s a beauty icon, or at least she’s growing into one:

Since their rise to reality TV stardom, the entire Kardashian family has dipped their hands in beauty and fashion in one way or the other.

Before she opened her K-Dash stores with her sister, Kim, the head honcho of the group was a personal shopper for billionaire heiress, Paris Hilton.

It is only fitting that Kylie saw a future along those lines. Her beauty career started at the young age of 15 when he collaborated with the clothing brand PacSun, along with her sister Kendall, and created a line of clothing, “Kendall & Kylie”.

In 2015, Jenner launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics, and a mobile app that reached number 1 on the iTunes App Store. Despite being only 20, Kylie has already modelled for brands like Puma, Reebok, and more.

Judging by the thousands of face-painting artists making up the numbers across Lagos and the beauty and fashion accounts on Instagram, Nigerian women love to look good.

For many, Kylie is both an object of admiration and a figure who, judging by the success of her work, knows how to do it right.

(2) Her social media presence is on fleek:

It is not unusual for the biggest celebrities and personalities to have personal managers who handle their accounts on social media platforms like Instagram.

We don’t know who Kylie’s is, or whether she even has one but if she does, we should probably consider giving him a position in government (I mean, it’s not like anyone there is doing a fantastic job). Kylie’s social media presence is the result of careful curation and well-taken photos.

When she’s not putting up an ad, her photos are a collage of expensive trips, a chilled-out vibe at home, family time with her sisters, or an event run.

The results are there to see: Kylie is the eight most followed person on Instagram by numbers with 102 million followers at last count.

Nigerian ladies live in a time where their social media presence is a bigger reflection of their persona than their personality itself; and as they try to project a clean, classy image, Kylie is a template for how to do it, and do it well.

(3) She’s an example of female independence, financial and otherwise:

Feminism is one of the biggest cultural movements of the last century, and more than most, Nigerian ladies have jumped on board the ship.

If you can waddle through the mundane discussions about who cooks and who changes the baby’s diapers on Friday nights, women are tasking themselves to become independent of the men in their lives, financially and otherwise.

Who better to look to than Kylie Jenner? There might be a few but a 20-year-old who moved into her own home at the ripe old age of 16 and built her own empire before 20 is a prime example.

Say what you may about her choices or rumours of the other side of this equation, but Kylie Jenner is an example of female independence and standing on your own.