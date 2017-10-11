Home > Gist > Metro >

South African police kill Nigerian student

Murder At Noon South African police kill Nigerian student [Graphic Photos]

Men of the South African Police have killed another Nigerian student after he was pepper-sprayed and suffocated to death.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian student, Ibrahim Badmus, has become another victim of police brutality as he was murdered by policemen in South Africa after they suffocated him to death during an arrest over drug peddling allegations.

Confirming the incident, the Consul General of the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, Godwin Adama, told the News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] on the telephone from Johannesburg that Badmus was killed on Tuesday at Vaal Vereniging, Vanderbijlpark Triangle, near Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: "Xenophobia: Another Nigerian beaten to death by SA police officers"

The victim's friends who posted the sad news on the social media, however, said he was just a victim of circumstances as he was not a drug peddler as alleged by the SA Police.

One of the deceased's friends, Emeka Okoh who posted the news and photos on Facebook, said some police operatives had raided Badmus's house and in the process, handcuffed him and continuously sprayed pepper on him and covered his face with a nylon bag and he suffocated and died.

play

 

"The SA Police have killed another young Nigerian student on allegations of drug peddling. They raided his house in Vanderbijlpark Triangle, handcuffed him, covered his face with nylon and used excessive pepper spray on him before he passed out and died due to suffocation.

He was accused of selling drugs, although no evidence was presented. How long will they continue to do this to our people? Rest in peace Ibrahim," another of his friends posted.

“They accused him of selling stuff, but he doesn’t; he told them he doesn’t but they used tear gas on him,” another Nigerian posted.

It was also gathered that some Nigerians living in the area had taken to the streets protesting the murder of the young student while also calling on the Nigerian government to do something about the regular killing of its citizens by their South African Police.

ALSO READ: "Gruesome Murder: SA Police accused of killing another Nigerian [Graphic Photos]"

The killings of Nigerians by the South African Police have been on the rise in the recent past with the police often defending their actions by saying the victims were either resisting arrest or had tried to swallow drugs and in the process, suffocate to death.

play

 

But in all of these, the Nigerian government has been paying lip service to the protection of its citizens in the Diaspora and it has become worrisome.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Wasted Generation Nigerians angry with girl who posted nude birthday...bullet
2 Xenophobia Loading Watch how Indian men tied up Nigerian to post,...bullet
3 Denis Sassou Nguesso Congo's president rocked by scandal following...bullet

Related Articles

Deadly Deal Nigerian man stabs 'brother' to death over money in Kenya [Video]
Xenophobia Indian police arrest 5 men who attacked Nigerians
India Attack 'Help: Our lives are in danger' - Nigerian students cry out (Photos)
Xenophobic Attack Another Nigerian man shot dead in SA (Graphic Photo)
Xenophobia 2 Nigerians murdered in South Africa
Xenophobia Loading Nigerians get ultimatum to leave South Africa
Xenophobia Nigerians fight back in South Africa (Video)
Xenophobia 'Nigerian man choked to death after swallowing drugs' - SA Police

Metro

This young man is seriously confused and needs advice (Illustration)
Morning Teaser 'How do I stop my best friend from marrying a prostitute?'
Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfeyin is performing all sorts of miracles these days
Wonder Working God Warri Prophet performs 'manhood erection' miracle [Video]
Court remands four men over alleged armed robbery.
In Kano Court remands 3 in prison over alleged possession of firearms
Ondo State tax collectors have been indicted in the death of Toyin Ijiyemi
Official Rascals LG tax collectors in trouble for causing death of widow