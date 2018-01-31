Home > Gist > Metro >

Methodist minister accused of sexual abuse saved by worship songs

Protests carried out by a pair of women met reproach from a church congregation who sang loud choruses to subdue the protesters.

  • Published:
The congregation at South Africa's Methodist Church, Tshwane defended a minister accused of sexual abuse with songs of praises shortly after he was confronted by some unknown women.

A Twitter user, AthiGeleba tweeted her support for the show of bravery by the congregation.

 

The singers who have reportedly experienced sexual abuse prior to the event quickly began singing as soon as they sighted protesters who interrupted an ongoing service.

Before the song commenced, officials of the church were seen making an attempt to dissuade the protesters who held out placards from disrupting the service.

A clip showed them as they bluntly refused.

Other comments offered in response to AthiGeleba's tweet however condemned the support given to the embattled Methodist minister.

 

