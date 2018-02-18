Home > Gist > Metro >

Man releases pre-wedding photo of self, two brides

In Kogi Man set to wed two brides in March, releases pre-wedding photos

In 2017, there were at least five reports of group marriages taking place all over Nigeria and Africa, and they have been between one man and two or more women.

  Published:
Man set to marry two women in March play

Man set to marry two women in March

(instagram)
It seems the one-man-two-women marriage trend will not be going away anytime soon.

Another man and his fiancées have released their pre-wedding photos, ahead of their wedding, which is slated for March.

The wedding will reportedly take place in Kogi state.

Man set to marry two women in March play

Man set to marry two women in March

(instagram)

 

Don't they just look made for each other?

A new trend

Since one man was bold enough to not only choose to marry two women at the same time, there has been a rise in what is now being referred to as group marriage.

There is yet to be a legal name for a relationship between more than three people who consider themselves partners.

As with their faces, their reasons for group marriages have differed, ranging from sex to child rearing.

As strange as the arrangement might seem to the Europeans, it is even stranger to Nigerians but we seem to be taking it in stride.

This man married his two babes on the same day. G.O.A.T play

This man married his two babes on the same day. G.O.A.T

(This man married his two babes on the same day. G.O.A.T)

 

Polygamous marriages couldn't get any better with these inprovements.

Adapting

Seeing as Nigerians are known for their adaptation skills, it came as no shocker when a Deltan man got married to three women at the same time.

Deltan man marries three women on same day play

Deltan man marries three women on same day

(facebook)

 

The man who shocked many Nigerians by deciding to tie the knots with his three brides, according to reports, actually wanted to marry six women on the same day but had to settle for three due to financial constraint.

Deltan man marries three women on same day play

Deltan man marries three women on same day

(facebook)

 

A Facebook user, Jeke Godwin Ejiroghene who shared the story on his wall, said the wedding took place at Okpaka Town in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

His marriage came shortly after a man identified as Emamuzo got married to two women at the same time in Delta State

