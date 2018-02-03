Home > Gist > Metro >

Jungle Justice is visited on alleged motorcycle thief in Kebbi

Jungle Justice Suspected motorcycle thief burnt beyond recognition

A suspected motorcycle thief was burnt to death in the Yawuri area of Kebbi state.

Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria play

Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria

(Vanguard)
Just when we thought Nigerians had moved past jungle justice, another angry mob strikes in Kebbi State.

A suspected motorcycle thief was burnt to death in the Yawuri area of the state.

Photos show the victim burnt beyond recognition for his crime.

Suspected motorcycle thief burnt to death in Kebbi state play

Suspected motorcycle thief burnt to death in Kebbi state

(instagram)

 

This seems to be the first of such case in 2018 although there was a massive surge in jungle justice from mid-2016 to mid-2017.

Petty thefts and other crimes have been judged and sentences carried out on the streets, and it usually ends in a gory, brutal death.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report such cases and avoid taking justice into their own hands.

