Jungle Justice is visited on alleged motorcycle thief in Kebbi

Just when we thought Nigerians had moved past jungle justice, another angry mob strikes in Kebbi State.

A suspected motorcycle thief was burnt to death in the Yawuri area of the state.

Photos show the victim burnt beyond recognition for his crime .

This seems to be the first of such case in 2018 although there was a massive surge in jungle justice from mid-2016 to mid-2017.

Petty thefts and other crimes have been judged and sentences carried out on the streets, and it usually ends in a gory, brutal death.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report such cases and avoid taking justice into their own hands.