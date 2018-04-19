news

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, a 9-year-old girl, Chidera, miraculously survived a fall from a 3-storey building while playing with her friends .

She reportedly ran at top speed while observing playtime with her pals on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

According to Scan News, the impact of a sudden stop forced her speed over a weak railing fixed around a house veranda.

Chidera, enjoyed a bit of luck following the nasty fall.

She was captured with a bloodied face - her eyes still reflecting a great amount of shock.

A visit to the hospital following the accident proved to be helpful to the little girl who has been responsive to treatment.

3 people killed after billboard falls on bus in Lagos

Three people have been killed while others were injured after a billboard fell on a commercial bus in Lagos.

The incident occurred in the morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Ilasa according to the Premium Times.

Adesina Tiamiyu, the general manager of Lagos emergency services confirmed this in a report.

A heavy duty truck reportedly hit the electronic billboard causing it collapse on the victims. Images obtained from the scene revealed a state of chaos as well as obvious wreckage.