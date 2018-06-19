Pulse.ng logo
Death comes too early for mum murdered in front of 6 weeks old baby

Evil Husband Man kills wife in front of their 6 weeks old baby

A woman who had just concluded surgery for many health problems was latter killed by her husband mocked over his lack of job.

Death comes too early for mum murdered in front of 6 weeks old baby play

Thanyamas Thanamsri was reportedly killed at a hospital by a husband who could not get a job.

(YouTube)
Death came too early for a nursing mother in Indonesia whose husband Chaiyaporn shot her dead in front of her 6 weeks old baby.

The deceased Thanyamas Thanamsri, 26, was reportedly murdered alongside her father on Friday, June 15, 2018.

According to Metro UK News, the pair were killed during a visit to the hospital on the day.

Death comes too early for mum murdered in front of 6 weeks old baby play

There was chaos at a hospital in Thailand where a man reportedly killed his wife and father in law.

(Daily Mail UK)

 

Her husband, 31-year-old Chaiyaporn, reportedly committed suicide with the murder weapon leaving the health facility in a state of chaos.

“Death is closer than we expect, so, take care of the people you love,” reads the caption of a picture posted by Thanyamas Thanamsri.

Metro UK confirmed that she had a surgery for kidney, heart and lung failure two weeks before her death.

Husband killed wife and father due to a lack of job

An argument between Chaiyaporn and his wife's father, Samphan Thanamsri had reportedly led to the murders.

They were at the Nakhon Pathom Hospital when the father-in-law criticised him for not having a job.

Two patients were reportedly injured by stray bullets fired by Chaiyaporn. The damaging effect of a 38 pistol caused a flow of blood on the floor of the medical center.

“There was blood on the floor and a .38 pistol. Two people were dead and another was seriously injured and sent for surgery.

“Forensic police are gathering all the evidence from the scene and we will review CCTV of the area to discover exactly what happened,” says a police rep Lieutenant Colonel Wuttisit Kongsarawat in a report published by Metro UK.

Death comes too early for mum murdered in front of 6 weeks old baby play

Blood litter the floor after a jobless killed his wife who had a surgery for various health issues two weeks prior.

(Punch News)

 

Thanyamas Thanamsri's ultimate fear of surviving complicated health issues became secondary after her husband a much greater threat it appears, killed her.

