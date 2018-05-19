Conjoined twins successfully separated at FMC, Yola

news

News reports have revealed that a set of conjoined female twins have been successfully separated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Auwal Muhammed, revealed the happy news at a news conference on Friday, May 18, 2018.

He said, “We have a successful separation of conjoined female twins (Omphalopagus).

"The development is recorded following teamwork from different medical units,’’ Muhammed said.

He added that the chance of survival of the twins was “excellent," following the surgery which was conducted on May 14, 2018.

According to Prof. Muhammed, the surgery which took four hours by the medical team is the second of its kind to be conducted by the hospital.

He disclosed that the first separation was carried out in 2014, and it was equally successful.

Muhammed noted that Nigeria as a country has the potential as well as the qualified medical personnel to compete with developed countries if given the needed support.

“We must do well and reduce the number of people going abroad seeking for medical treatment,’’ Muhammed said.

Doctors separate conjoined twins in ATBUTH

A team of doctors with Doctors on the Move Africa successfully separated a set of conjoined twins in Bauchi on Monday, February 12, 2018, as part of a free medical outreach in the state.

According to Iliya Habila, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the successful operation took place at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH).

He also disclosed that the ongoing outreach, which is sponsored by the Speaker, will run for one week.