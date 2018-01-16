Home > Gist > Metro >

13 children held captive, chained to bed by parents in California

Weird World 13 children held captive, chained to bed by parents in California

The 17-year old daughter of the Turpin couple had escaped from her parents' captivity on Sunday, January 14, 2017 and alerted the police.

  • Published:
Children held captive, chained to bed by parents in California play

David and Louise Turpin

(The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A California couple, David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin have been arrested and thrown in jail for holding their 13 children captive in their Perris home.

According to New York Times, the couple's activities were revealed to the police after one of their daughters, a 17-year old escaped the torture to alert the authorities.

The authorities had swung into action and rescued 12 of the girl's siblings in their parents' Perris home with some chained to bed when found.

In 2014, a couple in Houston, USA were arrested for endangering the life of their 5 year old son after police found the boy malnourished in the cupboard.

The Escape

The 17-year old daughter of the Turpin couple had escaped from her parents' captivity on Sunday, January 14, 2017 and alerted the police.

According to the report, Miss Turpin had, after her escape, found a mobile phone in the home, which she used to call the police telling them about the activities of her parents.

She had reportedly claimed that she alongside her 12 siblings were been held captive in their home by their parents against their will. She also claimed some of her siblings were been chained to beds in a filthy room.

ALSO READ: Malnourished Child Found Hidden In A Cupboard By Parents

The Revelation

Police officers who swung to action after the startling call, reportedly found 12 individuals that ranged from the age of 2 to 29 been locked in a foul-smelling house living in the dark without access to adequate food or water.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department also revealed that some of the children found were restrained from moving freely or about with chains and padlocks.

The officers also revealed that some of the 13 siblings found were adults though they were so malnourished and looking younger than their ages. The 17-year old girl that blew her parents' activities opened reportedly looked 10.

The Turpin couple's arrest

The Turpin couple, who were arrested after the call to the police were unable to give any cogent reason for their actions as of the time of arrest, the New York Times reported.

57-year old David and 49-year old Louise were reportedly arrested on charges of child torture and child endangerment.

Authorities said the couple were been held in jail with their bail each set at $9million.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Gang Wars I bought a gun to scare away rival cult gangs – Suspectbullet
2 Prosperity Preaching Nigerian pastor decrees death on rich men who...bullet
3 'Magun' Native doctor needed to separate married man who got stuck...bullet

Related Articles

High Wickedness Police rescue maid locked indoors by madam who traveled abroad
School Discipline 'Teachers should continue flogging disobedient students', Pulse readers react
Boko Haram Group exonerates Nigerian troops of sexual abuse of IDPs
Randy He-Goat 'Daddy said he will kill me if I told anyone' - 10-yr-old impregnated by father
War Against Terrorism Experts laud Nigerian Army’s adherence to rules of engagements
Wicked Woman 12-year-old gets tortured by trader over missing money
Child Abuse Couple alleged to have burnt son's genital over moi-moi are to spend Xmas in jail
Scum 70-yr-old ex-soldier rapes little girl who is now pregnant
Mother Like This Court remands mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son
Incest Argentine man jailed for raping daughter severally, fathering 8 children with victim

Metro

In this picture is Isaiah Miller (Left), Christina Treadway (Centre) and Iliyah Miller (Right).
Shocking Murder North Carolina mother slaughters own YouTube stars kids and kills herself
Auto parts dealer dies in SARS custody, family vows to get justice
SARS Auto parts dealer dies in police custody, family vows to get justice
Court remands man, 25, for allegedly raping minor
Product of bad gang Teenage bus conductor remanded in prison
One of the blood-stained LASTMA officers laid on the floor as some rescuers made frantic efforts to save his life.
Good Lagosians Road commuters rescue 3 LASTMA officials after awful accident