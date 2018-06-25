Pulse.ng logo
Betking launches 100% welcome bonus, cash-out online and in shops

In another development, BetKing has also introduced a Cash Out feature and are one of the very few who have made this feature available both for online and shop players

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's fastest growing sports betting company, BetKing has increased the frenzy towards the football festival in Russia by unveiling a new 100 percent welcome bonus for online users on the platform.

New online users on BetKing can now double their first deposit after registering by simply activating the 100% bonus on their funds. This simply means that If a new online player deposits N1000, they will get N2000; if they deposit N10,000, they will have N20,000 on their account to play with. The welcome bonus credit extends all the way up to N100,000. The welcome bonus applies to all new customers who make a first deposit no matter the amount.

In another development, BetKing has also introduced a Cash Out feature and are one of the very few who have made this feature available both for online and shop players. This feature allows punters to cash-out on a ticket even when some games are still running.

It has been an exciting week for BetKing with the new releases and the fresh and exciting markets they feature on the Russia games. Markets include but are not restricted to Straight forecasts, Advancing doubles, Group Winners, Winning Continent, Group Points, Golden Shoe, Team to Score the Most Goals, Best Attack, Winning Continent, the list is endless. These are live, and customers can be assured of the best odds and prompt payout even on weekends.

Since the official announcement of these developments on BetKing website, punters have expressed excitement and willingness to invite friends to the platform.

BetKing is a sports betting company that launched on February 22, 2018 in Lagos, offering online services Nationwide and agency services in 5 states within the Nigeria. With headquarters in Lagos state, BetKing is working towards a nationwide expansion that places several physical shops across all states in Nigeria.

To join the playground for kings, users can visit www.betking.com to sign up. Users who prefer physical shops can simply walk into any agent shop across Lagos, Anambra, Oyo and Osun. You can also follow BetKing on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with the handle @BetKingNG.

