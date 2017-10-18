Atiku's son thrown in cell, released, loses children to wife

Aminu Atiku Abubakar, the son of ex Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been remanded in a transit cell and later released for hiding his son from a magistrate court.

According to reports, Aminu who was earlier remanded in transit cell due to his disobedience of court order to produce his son, Amir, was later released when he fulfilled the court order.

A Lagos Magistrate’s Court presided over by Mrs Kikelomo Ayeye, on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, discharged Aminu of contempt, but granted the custody of his two children to his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori.

The Chief Magistrate Ayeye ordered that the children, Amirah, 8 and Amir, 6, should be in the custody of their mother for 10 days, pending when permanent living, visiting arrangement would be made.

Ayeye, thereafter, adjourned the case till November 1, 2017, for further hearing.

Aminu was alleged to have disobeyed an order made by Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye on Oct. 11 over the custody of six-year-old Amir Abubakar, who he was alleged to have been taken away from the custody of Bolori.

Ayeye had earlier ordered the respondent in the suit marked FCL/29/2017, to produce Amir Abubakar at the first hearing of the case.

When the case came up on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, for the discharge of “Emergency, Evacuation/Protection Order” made by the court, the court was informed that the parties were planning to settle out of court.

In response, Bolori’s lawyer, Mr Nwabuzor Okoh, denied receiving any notification from the respondent to settle out of court.

Consequently, Chief Magistrate Ayeye cited Atiku for contempt for disobeying court order.

She ordered that the respondent should be remanded in transit cell and the case stood down pending when he would produce the boy.