DIY Recipes :  5 soups every Nigerian should know how to cook

Nigeria is a country blessed with diverse cultures, traditions and of course delicacies and soups.

Speaking about delicacies, we've got a good number of tasty, delicious dishes and soups ranging from the northern, eastern, western down to the southern parts of the country.

These soups are made with all sorts of ingredients like groundnut (Miyan Taushe), beans (Gbegiri), leaves (Efo riro), seeds (Ogbonno) to produce the incredible results that always leaves biting our lips every time we consume them.

So, when visiting any Nigerian home, there's always an expectation (somewhere at the back of your head) to eat one of these delicious soups there. So, here are the 5 Nigerian soups every Nigerian should know how to make.

Okro

Okro is almost the easiest Nigerian soup to make. It basically requires boiling the sliced okro and of course, adding any other ingredients you choose to, as a way of spicing it up.

This soup, which is otherwise referred to as draw soup, is appropriate to eat any kind of swallow (either soft or hard) with because it helps slide the food down your throat effortlessly. You can learn how to prepare this soup here.

Egusi

Egusi soup is one delicious soup that always has us licking every part of our fingers whenever we eat this soup.

This accommodating soup has room for nearly any kind of special ingredients like dry fish, smoked fish, stock fish, periwinkle, diced ponmo, beef and any other thing you can think off.

Egusi always goes well with a bowl of pounded yam, Akpu or any other swallow of your choice.

Ogbono

Like Okro soup, Ogbono is another draw soup that's so delicious.

The brownish coloured soup which always makes a perfect march right beside a plate of yellow eba (garri) is prepared using ground Ogbono seeds and a bit of Ugwu leaves.

More like Egusi, this tasty soup also has room for assorted.

Efo riro

Efo riro is known for its savoury taste and its richness. With ingredients like locust beans, smoked fish and beef stock doing justice to the soup's flavour, Efo riro can be taken with any kind of Nigerian food ranging from rice, beans, yam, swallows, bread etc.

Pepper soup

From the name, you can tell that it's a spicy soup.

Unlike most other soups, this soup thrives well alone. It doesn't necessarily require any food to accompany it. I mean, you can take it without any food to go with or you can also take it with rice or cold pap (eko). Whichever way you choose to, you'd definitely enjoy it.

