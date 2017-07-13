Home > Fashion >

Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Outfit of the day is triple denim dose done elegantly with a mix of brown for the bold woman who isn't afraid to set her own trend.

Style inspiration is taken off Nash Wynter who does the 'denim on denim on denim'. The fashion design/retail expert and influencer chose a denim shirt with button slightly undone over denim bottom with a flattering fit and a long denim jacket to top the triple dose of denim style she's got going on.

Nash Wynter play

Nash Wynter

(Awynter Style)

 

She did a chic mix of colours breaking the denim blue hues with brown court heels and brown structured carry all bag. She chose a soft glowing makeup look paired with rosy pink lips while letting her hair down in big bouncy waves.

Nash Wynter play

Nash Wynter

(AWynter Style)

 

She does denim super confident and cool, no? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow on Instagram @awynterstyle

