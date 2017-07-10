Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is effortless chic in mismatched co-ordinates featuring prints and flattering textures.

Style inspiration is taken off Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva's look. The style influencer/blogger chose a scarf print mismatched set from Grey, she chose the varying print co-ord set in a long sleeve blouse over high waisted jacqaurd print pants.

She scored the form flattering look that held her waist snatched with strappy heels and a sling bag with charm details.

She opted for soft glowing makeup look and vibrant rosy lips wearing her hair slicked up in a back bun looking all sorts of effortless glam and chic. She does mismatched bold prints look swell, no?

Check out more of her looks on Instagram @_tostos.