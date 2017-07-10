Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Style inspiration is taken off Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva's look. The style influencer/blogger chose a scarf print mismatched set from Grey, she chose the varying print co-ord set in a long sleeve blouse over high waisted jacqaurd print pants.
She scored the form flattering look that held her waist snatched with strappy heels and a sling bag with charm details.
She opted for soft glowing makeup look and vibrant rosy lips wearing her hair slicked up in a back bun looking all sorts of effortless glam and chic. She does mismatched bold prints look swell, no?
Check out more of her looks on Instagram @_tostos.