Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Outfit of the day is effortless chic in mismatched co-ordinates featuring prints and flattering textures.

Style inspiration is taken off Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva's look. The style influencer/blogger chose a scarf print mismatched set from Grey, she chose the varying print co-ord set in a long sleeve blouse over high waisted jacqaurd print pants.

Tostos play

Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva does chic, flattering style

(Style By Alexandriah)

 

She scored the form flattering look that held her waist snatched with strappy heels and a sling bag with charm details.

She opted for soft glowing makeup look and vibrant rosy lips wearing her hair slicked up in a back bun looking all sorts of effortless glam and chic. She does mismatched bold prints look swell, no?

Tostos play

Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva does mismatched prints

(Style By Alexandriah)

 

Check out more of her looks on Instagram @_tostos.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

