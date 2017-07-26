PFWA :  1st ever Plus-Size Fashion Week unveils designers

Plus Size Fashion Week Africa (PFWA) unveils first four designers to showcase at the first ever edition.

Curve The Plus Size, Agatha Moreno, Luvita Creations and NIIFFE are the first four designers set to showcase their latest collection at the debut edition set to hold on 2nd September 2017 at the Oriental Hotel.

The debut fashion week for plus size will asides the runway shows feature exhibitions, business masterclasses, skill acquisition amongst other activities.

Themed 'Celebrating The Real African Woman', the first ever edition is billed to attract over 20 designers who will take the stage and exhibition booths to showcase their designs and fashion pieces specifically made for the plus sized woman.

A major highlight (asides the fashion show) of the event is the search for 'Africa’s Next Plus-Size Model' which kicked off on the 1st July, 2017.

The Plus-size Fashion Week Africa was birthed out of the need to stop the stigmatisation and body shaming of the plus-sized woman, we believe that every woman should be comfortable in her skin and body regardless of what the society thinks as long as they are healthy.

Meet The Designers

1. Curve The Plus Size

Curve The Plus Size is a Nigerian brand birthed to appreciate and celebrate the curvy woman. Curvy/plus size women usually find shopping their clothes size difficult especially in trending, sexy and stylish outfits limiting to normal and boring looking clothes, hence the establishment of CURVE The plus size store. The brand caters for all things plus size ranging from formal wears to casuals, sportswear, foot wears, bags, shape wears, lingerie, sleep wears etc.

2. Agatha Moreno

Agatha Moreno is a British-Nigerian ready-to-wear fashion brand, founded by Agatha Otene Moreno in 2015.The casual everyday collection for the brand is PJJD by Agatha Moreno and the high-end luxury collection known simply as Agatha Moreno produces a line of luxury female wear, official outfits, evening gowns, maxi dresses, menswear and much more.

3. Luvita Creations

Luvita Creations was created by Lovelyn Ita in 2016. Ever since they hit the Nigerian fashion industry they’ve awed everyone with their unique designs and patterns, the brand has swiftly become known for its ability to combine African prints and western fabrics to make a perfect blend of stylish clothes for the modern African woman.

4. NIIFFE

NIIFE was started in 2010 solely as a bespoke brand catering mainly for weddings and special events (majorly red carpets), they then launched in their RTW arm in 2012 with the sole aim of providing the opportunity for people to be adequately represented through their fashion sense and style. It has always been their belief that clothes should be made to fit our bodies and not the other way round and as a result, their designs are magnificent, mysterious, fresh, radiant, elegant with and intensive that you will find desirable.

Details:

Date: September 2nd, 2017

Venue: Main Banquet Hall, Oriental Hotel V.I Lagos

Pulse.ng is an official media partner of the Plus Size Fashion Week Africa (PFWA)