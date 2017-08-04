Upcoming Events :  Must attend events this weekend 4-7/8/17

Hello everyone, here are our picks of the events happening this weekend in and around Lagos State. Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

"The Lemon Curd"

Lucid Lemons plans to hold a festival which incorporates arts, music, poetry and more themed "The Lemon Curd".

This event will take place on Saturday, 5th of August 2017 at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bantu album, "Agberos International"

After hundreds of hours in the studio, the new Bantu album, "Agberos International" is finally out!

The album release party which is free for all will take place on Sunday, 6th of August, 2017.

"Hear Word" stage play

IOpenEye presents an arresting and honest stage play themed "Hear Word! Naija Women Talk True!"

The stage play is a collection of true-life stories about Nigerian women, directed by the venerable theatre director, and founder of IOpenEye; Ifeoma Fafunwa.

Show Dates: Saturday, August 5 & Sunday 6, 2017.

Show Times: 2pm & 7pm Venue: Agip Hall MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos

Tickets: N5k & N10k

Summer Vibes concert

The Summer Vibes concert is a showcase of organic musical melodies and rhythm. The event would feature live-band performances from all artists.

Date: August 5th, 2017

Time: Red Carpet – 6pm, Event Starts – 7pm

Performing Artistes: Mr Eazi, Burna boy, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, MI Abaga, Niniola, Lil Kesh, Small Doctor, Terry Apala, DJ Consequence and more!

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites

Tickets: Regular – N5,000, VIP – N25,000, Table – N500,000

Memoirs of a Black Box - Art Exhibition

A performance and visual arts exhibition by SA Williams and Poedio Productions with martial arts, theatrical performance and poetry

Dates: Saturday 5 August, 2017 and Saturday 12 August, 2017

Time: 4:00 PM

International Fempreneurship Workshop

International Fempreneurship Workshop, Sprinters is coming to Nigeria to launch their next program in Lagos and Abuja.

The three day hackathon is designed to support more women in the world of tech and entrepreneurship.

Dates have been set for July 31st - August 2nd, 2017 in Lagos and August 4th - 6th in Abuja with a final gala celebration and panel discussion on August 6th, 2017.

Auditions.ng to hold masterclass

Online job listing and casting site for aspiring entertainment people, Auditions.ng has recently announced Nollywood heavyweights, Ramsey Nouah and Tope Oshin as the facilitators for its first ever Acting Masterclass.

The Masterclass, scheduled to hold on August 5, 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria, will be conducted in an informal and intimate session, where aspiring acting talents will learn what it takes to launch and build a profitable career in Africa’s biggest film industry, Nollywood.