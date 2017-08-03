Home > Events >

Ramsey Nouah, Tope Oshin announced as Acting Masterclass facilitators

Online job listing and casting site for aspiring entertainment people, Auditions.ng to hold masterclass on August 5, 2017.

Online job listing and casting site for aspiring entertainment people, Auditions.ng has recently announced Nollywood heavyweights, Ramsey Nouah and Tope Oshin as the facilitators for its first ever Acting Masterclass.

There will be opportunities for role play and talents will get free headshots, as well as will be promoted on the Auditions.ng platforms to other production teams.

The Masterclass, scheduled to hold on August 5, 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria, will be conducted in an informal and intimate session, where aspiring acting talents will learn what it takes to launch and build a profitable career in Africa’s biggest film industry, Nollywood.

With 27 years of experience in the industry, award winning Ramsey Nouah will share his experience as an actor with talents. After nurturing a successful career in acting since 1990, he decided to expand his portfolio to include directing and producing in 2014, which led to the launch of his movie production company, Ramsey Films.

Tope Oshin is a multiple award-winning motion picture professional, producer, director and CEO, Sunbow Productions, a premium production company. She directed 350 episodes of Africa's biggest daily soap opera, Tinsel since inception, and 96 episodes of popular African tele-novella, Hotel Majestic.

So far, Auditions.ng lists 10,000+ fans on its website and has matched several of its talents in creative job roles across the entertainment industry including acting, modelling, ushering, and many others.

The Auditions.ng August Masterclass is supported by Ramsey Films with Pulse.ng and BellaNaija as official media partners.

To register for the Auditions.ng August Acting Masterclass, click HERE: https://www.auditions.ng/masterclass/

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

