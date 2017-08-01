Asurf films' new drama, "Hakkunde" tells the story of an average Nigerian graduate’s struggle for an identity and livelihood.

The premiere held on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, The Palms Lekki, Lagos.

Guests spotted at the event include Lai Mohammed, Toyin Aimakhu, Afeez Ayetoro, Rahama Sadau, Judith Audu, Asurf Oluseyi, Etim Effiong, Denrele Edun, AY Makun, Gregory Ojefua, Baaj Adebule, Tope Alake, Adunni Ade, Chigurl, Nadine Ibrahim, Shina Peller, Sambasa Nzeribe, Kiki Omeili among others.

“Hakkunde” is a story of a long-time unemployed graduate; Akande, faced with life's pressures, he decides to relocate to Kaduna from Lagos when an opportunity presents itself against his sister's wishes.

His expectation is however cut short and Akande must make a decision to either learn to survive in a faraway land or return back to failure.

The upcoming movie features Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Daddy, Isa Bello Ja, Rahama Sadau and Hadiza Soja.

The movie is scheduled to debut at cinemas nationwide on August 4, 2017.