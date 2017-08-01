Home > Events >

Check out all the photos from "Hakkunde" premiere in Lagos, Nigeria.

"Hakkunde" Lai Mohammed, Frank Donga, Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham, AY Makun attend movie premiere [Photos]

The new drama movie, “Hakkunde” is a story of a long-time unemployed graduate who is faced with life's pressures and decides to relocate to Kaduna against his sister's wishes.

Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. play Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham with Rahama Sadau at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. (Pulse)

Asurf films' new drama, "Hakkunde" tells the story of an average Nigerian graduate’s struggle for an identity and livelihood.

Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. play Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. (Pulse)

 

 The premiere held on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, The Palms Lekki, Lagos.

Guests spotted at the event include Lai Mohammed, Toyin Aimakhu, Afeez Ayetoro, Rahama Sadau, Judith Audu, Asurf Oluseyi, Etim Effiong, Denrele Edun, AY Makun, Gregory Ojefua, Baaj Adebule, Tope Alake, Adunni Ade, Chigurl, Nadine Ibrahim, Shina Peller, Sambasa Nzeribe, Kiki Omeili among others.

“Hakkunde” is a story of a long-time unemployed graduate; Akande, faced with life's pressures, he decides to relocate to Kaduna from Lagos when an opportunity presents itself against his sister's wishes.

Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. play Asurf, Shina Peller and Nadine at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. (Pulse)

His expectation is however cut short and Akande must make a decision to either learn to survive in a faraway land or return back to failure.

The upcoming movie features Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Daddy, Isa Bello Ja, Rahama Sadau and Hadiza Soja.

The movie is scheduled to debut at cinemas nationwide on August 4, 2017.

    Frank Donga at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
    Rahama Sadau at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
    Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Members of the cast, Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham and Rahama Sadau at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Group of actors at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Group of actors at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Adunni Ade and Chigul at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Tope Tedela at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Asurf, Shina Peller and Nadine at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Nadine and Asurf at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Movie producer, Asurf at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Judith Audu with Rahama Sadau at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Judith Audu at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Gregory Ojefua and Frank Donga at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Sambasa Nzeribe at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Chigul at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Kiki Omeili at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Afeez Ayetoro at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Still ringing at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Moe Musa at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Gregory Ojefua at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • EmmaOhMyGod at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Actress, Yvonne Okoro and husband, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Chuey Chu at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Slkcomedy at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Lanre Makun at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Frank Donga, Rahama Sadau alongside other guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Osa7 at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Ogbolor at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
