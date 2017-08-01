The new drama movie, “Hakkunde” is a story of a long-time unemployed graduate who is faced with life's pressures and decides to relocate to Kaduna against his sister's wishes.
The premiere held on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, The Palms Lekki, Lagos.
Guests spotted at the event include Lai Mohammed, Toyin Aimakhu, Afeez Ayetoro, Rahama Sadau, Judith Audu, Asurf Oluseyi, Etim Effiong, Denrele Edun, AY Makun, Gregory Ojefua, Baaj Adebule, Tope Alake, Adunni Ade, Chigurl, Nadine Ibrahim, Shina Peller, Sambasa Nzeribe, Kiki Omeili among others.
His expectation is however cut short and Akande must make a decision to either learn to survive in a faraway land or return back to failure.
The upcoming movie features Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Daddy, Isa Bello Ja, Rahama Sadau and Hadiza Soja.
The movie is scheduled to debut at cinemas nationwide on August 4, 2017.
