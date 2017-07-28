Home > Events >

"Hear Word" Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott to star in highly acclaimed stage play

The stage play which debuted in 2014 by IOpenEye is an arresting collection of true-life Nigerian women stories.

  Published:
Hear Word! Naija Women Talk True! Stage play coming up in August 2017 play Hear Word! Naija Women Talk True! Stage play coming up in August 2017

IOpenEye presents an arresting and honest stage play themed "Hear Word! Naija Women Talk True!"

The stage play is a collection of true-life stories about Nigerian women, directed by the venerable theatre director, and founder of IOpenEye; Ifeoma Fafunwa.

play Hear Word! Naija Women Talk True! Stage play coming up in August 2017

 

Performed as a collection of monologues, this critically acclaimed theatre play is powerhouse of some of Nigeria’s best stage and screen actresses including Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott, Elvina Ibru, Zara Udofia-Ejoh, Omonor, Rita Edward, Debbie Ohiri, Oluchi Tochukwu with master percussionist Blessing Idireri and Emeka Anokwuru.

Since the show debuted at the MUSON Center three years ago, the show has played to audiences across Nigeria, Europe and in 2016.

By special invitation, it was the first Nigerian stage play to be invited by Harvard University and the prestigious American Repertory Theatre, for a short run to a full house.

This August, by popular demand, Hear Word! is back for yet another short run!

Show Dates: Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th of August, 2017

Show Times: 2pm & 7pm Venue: Agip Hall MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos

Tickets: N5k & N10k

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @iOpenEye #Hearword Like on Facebook Hearword!

