Creative Content Conference :  Niyi Akinmolayan, Matthew Okoduwa, Tecla to speak at Nigeria's first content market

The conference is a platform which connects TV networks / online distribution platforms with Content Creators / Production studios.

  Published:
Creative Content Conference (C3) is set to make its mark as the first content market in Lagos and Nigeria at large!

The conference which is a platform which connects TV networks / online distribution platforms with Content Creators / Production studios will hold on Friday, August 4th, 2017 at Oriental hotel, Lagos.

Lagos is the economic melting pot of Africa and is known for one of the most polarizing entertainment industries especially in music, movies and the emerging world of comics in Africa.

play Creative Content Conference

 

However, in recent research by the ACCA (African Creative Content Association), over 65% of content developers have quality content but with no avenue to connect with the right platforms to distribute and monetize these projects.

With over 20 TV / Online platforms and over 30 content developers, C3 promises to be a memorable event that would drive a powerful push to the creative industry commercially.

With the support of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, Nigerian Film Cooperation & African Creative Content Association, this would be a driving force in the industry birthing a more proactive economy in the content market space just like MIPCOM, DISCOP and other world content markets.

Panelists include Niyi Akinmolayan, Founder of Anthill Studios & Director of Wedding Party movie; Zonal Director NBC, Matthew Okoduwa, Content Executive NTA, Tecla; AFP Global, Stephanie just to mention a few.

Venue: Oriental hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Date: Friday, August 4th, 2017

Time: 9AM - 6PM

If you would love to attend this event register here- www.vexpoafrica.com/register-c3/

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya

