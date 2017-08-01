"Called Out NG" :  Bryan Okwara, Ifeanyi Kalu, Nkem Marchie speak at monthly hangout

Monthly event hangout, "Called Out" an initiative that has its headquarters based in the United States held an interactive, empowerment, and fun filled event for the month of July.

The July edition of the hangout held at Innovation Centre, 29, Awudu Ekpeha street, Lekki phase 1 on Saturday, July 29, 2017

Speakers were top actors; Ifeanyi Kalu, Nkem Marchie, Temitayo Adeniyi, and Tv presenters’ Ariyike Owolagba and Dolapo Aderinokun.

"It's great to be able to come along today and meet with people who are passionate about following their passion and dreams as they are passionate about God, Through Called out, I believe many lives have been and will continue to be impacted positively” said Ifeanyi Kalu.

“Called out is changing the way people interact with one another, through sharing of ideas and testimonies. I am more than happy to have been a part of this. This event is a great opportunity for people to discover their true God given talents and potentials, God bless you Ego Philips", said Aderinokun Dolapo.

The event attracted a large audience of creative/young Nigerians, and highly influential philanthropists of society with celebrities like Bryan Okwara, Isaac Geralds, Pheel, and many more in attendance.

The hangout which was scheduled to end at 4:pm was on till 7:30PM, with attendees not wanting to leave and speakers, who were entertained by questions from the audience and were more than happy to give their ideas on controversial topics like; feminism, sex and relationships that arose.

“Called Out is a great opportunity to get equipped, empowered, and get the encouragement you need to Stand out in Life, towards embracing your passion and God given talent, while you enjoy good music, barbeque and Small chops of course!” Said Ego Philips, "Called Out NG” Nigerian Coordinator.

The next Called out event is scheduled for the 19th of August 2017.