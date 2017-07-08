Home > Events >

"Alter Ego" :  Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, MO Abudu, Wole Ojo attend movie premiere

"Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, MO Abudu, Wole Ojo attend movie premiere

The event held yesterday, Friday, July 7, 2017, at the InterContinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

  • Published:
Image

"Picture Perfect" Desmond Elliot, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe, Kunle Remi, attend premiere
Tech 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' could have a big $100 million opening at the box office
Tech The 10 highest-grossing superhero franchises in the US
"Moments" Do your kids need to know about your sex life?
"Roti" Watch music video for Kunle Afolayan's psychological thriller
“Potato Potahto” Movie featuring OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas to screen at Durban International Film Festival
Tech Emma Stone says male costars have taken pay cuts so she could get equal pay
Celebrity Weekly Recap Remi Surutu loses daughter, Chika Ike goes to Harvard
Bolanle Ninalowo Actor deserves an award for playing Jobe in "Picture Perfect"
"HANATU" Kunle Afolayan unveils new short film
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood stars and celebrities trooped out to attend the premiere of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's "Alter Ego" movie.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, her husband and two of her children at the "Alter Ego" movie premiere. play Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, her husband and two of her children at the "Alter Ego" movie premiere. (Pulse)

 

The event held yesterday, Friday, July 7, 2017, at the InterContinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

"Alter Ego" cast mates, Wale Ojo and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. play "Alter Ego" cast mates, Wale Ojo and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. (Pulse)

 

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, returning from a three-year acting hiatus, hosted family, friends and colleagues to a beautiful night of class and splendour as guests were treated to sumptuous meals, cocktails as well as mocktails in abundance.

Actresses, Stephanie Linus and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde at the "Alter Ego" movie premiere. play Actresses, Stephanie Linus and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde at the "Alter Ego" movie premiere. (Pulse)

 

Some of the guests who attended the premiere are MO Abudu, Stephanie Linus, Rita Dominic, Wale Ojo, Moses Inwang, Kunle Remi, Enyinna Umwigwe, Kene Mkparu, Wole Ojo, Humblesmith, Tboss, Gifty, Kemen, Bassey, Pencil, Woli Arole, Joro Olumofin, Swanky Jerry and many more.

Alter Ego movie premiere play Cast and crew at the Alter Ego movie premiere (Pulse)

 

A steaming trailer depicted Jalade-Ekeinde in a hot sex scene with cast mate, Wale Ojo, who brought on his game in the film. The actress played the role of Ada, a successful law attorney who has an unrelenting passion for prosecuting sex offenders.

Alter Ego movie premiere play Rita Dominic at the Alter Ego movie premiere (Pulse)

 

Other actors who starred in the movie include the likes of Jide Kosoko, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua and more.

Moses Inwang, his wife and child at Alter Ego movie premiere play Moses Inwang, his wife and child at Alter Ego movie premiere (Pulse)

 

"Alter Ego" is a work filled with intrigue, an intelligent script compilation and a strong storyline.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Remi Oshodi Surutu Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Iyaba Ojo, Busola Oke attend...bullet
2 Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 7-11/7/17bullet
3 Port-Hacourt Entertainment Elevation Summit Osagie Alonge, Chinedu...bullet

Events

JA Nigeria LEAD Camp 2017
Junior Achievement Nigeria Organization partners with Union Bank to implement LEAD camp for 50 outstanding girls
"Picture Perfect" Movie Premiere
"Picture Perfect" Desmond Elliot, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe, Kunle Remi, attend premiere
Skuki performing on stage at "Pencil Unbroken 2"
Pencil D Comedian Skuki, Ushbebe, May D, Solid Star thrill guests at "Pencil Unbroken 2"
Melody 4 Comedy Unlimited
Melody Mr Ibu, Mc Shakara, Bash, Okon Lagos to perforrm at comedy show