"Alter Ego" :  Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, MO Abudu, Wole Ojo attend movie premiere

Nollywood stars and celebrities trooped out to attend the premiere of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's "Alter Ego" movie.

The event held yesterday, Friday, July 7, 2017, at the InterContinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, returning from a three-year acting hiatus, hosted family, friends and colleagues to a beautiful night of class and splendour as guests were treated to sumptuous meals, cocktails as well as mocktails in abundance.

Some of the guests who attended the premiere are MO Abudu, Stephanie Linus, Rita Dominic, Wale Ojo, Moses Inwang, Kunle Remi, Enyinna Umwigwe, Kene Mkparu, Wole Ojo, Humblesmith, Tboss, Gifty, Kemen, Bassey, Pencil, Woli Arole, Joro Olumofin, Swanky Jerry and many more.

A steaming trailer depicted Jalade-Ekeinde in a hot sex scene with cast mate, Wale Ojo, who brought on his game in the film. The actress played the role of Ada, a successful law attorney who has an unrelenting passion for prosecuting sex offenders.

Other actors who starred in the movie include the likes of Jide Kosoko, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua and more.

"Alter Ego" is a work filled with intrigue, an intelligent script compilation and a strong storyline.