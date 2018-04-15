Home > Entertainment > Music >

Due to his band members not getting their visas on time, Wizkid's Coachella performance has been shifted.

(BellaNaija)
Nigerian pop star Wizkid missed his Coachella performance scheduled for Saturday, April 14, 2018, due to some visa issues.

The Star Boy act, tweeted about the trouble of getting his band members visas on time for his performance at the music festival.

"Band had some visa issues...I’m upset bt See y’all next week" he tweeted on Saturday.

(Twitter/Wizkid )

Wizkid will now be performing next week as announced by the official Coachella Twitter account. "We are sorry to announce that Wizkid is unable to make it into the country to join us this weekend but will be performing next weekend."

 

Coachella, the music festival holds every year in the sunny state of California and features the biggest and best performers on the planet. It enjoys a reputation as one of the biggest and most reputed music festivals in the world.

This year’s edition holds from April 13 to April 22, 2018.

Hip-hop icon, Eminem is one of three headliners, along with Beyonce and neo-R&B singer and pop star, The Weeknd.

Vwovwe Egbo

