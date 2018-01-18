Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wizkid, Davido: has the rivalry come to an end?

Facts Only With Osagie Alonge Wizkid, Davido: has the rivalry come to an end?

On this new episode of “Facts Only with Osagie Alonge“, Osagz discusses the new found friendship between the two superstars as he outlines why the fans are the major winners.

In December 2017, Wizkid and Davido put their tumultuous relationship aside when either artiste came out to support the other at their respective concerts.

Since then, fans have been wondering what this new found friendship implies. Does this mean Wizkid and Davido are friends now? Will Wizkid FC and 30 Billion Gang need to merge? Are we getting a collaboration anytime soon? What does this mean for the fans?

