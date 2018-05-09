news

Tekno has been called out by the legendary duo of Mountain Black and Mad Melon, for not getting permission for sampling their classic record, 'Kpolongo'.

One of the highlights of the recently held Headies 2018, was the resurgence of Danfo Drivers on the big stage as they evoked nostalgic feelings performing their hit tune, Kpolongo.

The group have now called out Tekno for using their song without permission.

Tekno, who is presently getting rave reviews and topping charts following the release of his single, Jogodo, is presently concluding the video for the song.

The song is a remake of the classic tune, Kpolongo bearing direct resemblance not just in melody but in lyrics and the group are unhappy with this.

Tekno is yet to react to Mad Melon and Mountain Black's accusation.