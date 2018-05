news

Riverland Records artist, Ric Hassani hooks up with prolific guitarist, Fiokee on new joint, Sweetest thing.

Still basking in the fair success of his The African Gentleman album released last year, Ric Hassani has released a new single for 2018 which features renowned guitarist Fiokee.

The song is a love joint that reassures of his undying feeling for the special one.

Sweetest thing was produced by DJ Coublon and Fiokee.