Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Remembering the iconic hiphop group The Remedies

Throwback Thursday Remembering the iconic Nigerian hip-hop group, The Remedies

The Remedies comprising of Eedris Abdulkareem, Eddy Remedy and Tony Tetuila was the famous hip-hop group of the late nineties that started a revolution on the music scene.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The Remedies are celebrated as the Pioneers of Afro hip-hop (Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In 1997, the trio of Eedris Abdulkareem, Eddy Remedy and Tony Tetuila together called, 'The Remedies' stormed the charts, pioneered a new generation of talents and ultimately won the hearts of many.

They were three individuals with distinct styles and a unique appeal that it broke the hearts of many when the group eventually separated in the early 2000s.

Eedris Abdulkareem was the rapper and most vocal of the three, he is fiery, controversial, and the frontman of the group.

The tongue-twisting, towel wearing rapper who attracted criticisms with his style continues to keep his career active with over 6 studio albums including the classic, Pass in 2001, Mr Lecturer in 2002 and Jagajaga in 2004.

Eedris is also quite reputable for his constant contentious comments.

Eddy Remedy was the man with the melodies, he was the butter to Eedris's knife, the one with the smooth voice that gave the music the right balance.

Then there was Tony Tetuila, the 'platinum head bombshell', who as a member of the group, did very little, his talent wasn't exactly visible during his short spell with the trio, but his presence on stage added to the legend that the group became.

After his exit, Tony was to later release the monster single, ''Omode Meta Sere'', where he explained what had happened with the group, including commercially successful solo albums in Morning Time and My Car.

Early Successes

play The Remedies reunited on stage at Afropolitan concert (Pulse)

Signed unto the biggest label in the land at the time, Kennis Music, The Remedies released their first single 'Shakomo' in 1999 and the result was groundbreaking.

Shakomo became an instant hit as it is one of the first Nigerian hip-hop songs to enjoy massive rotations on local stations and served as the template for the new Nigerian pop sound which sees an infusion of local languages.

They soon followed this up with singles like 'Sade' and 'Judile', but just as the fame began to spread, so also did disunity set into their midst, leading to the exit of Tony Tetuila from the group.

play Eedris and Eddy Remedy on the cover of their 'Peace Nigeria' album (YouTube)

 

His departure did not however stop the group, as the duo of Eedris and Eddy kept the flag flying by completing work on their debut album, ''Peace Nigeria'' in 1998.

Peace Nigeria contained other stellar singles like Belinda and Jealousy.

Sadly, that was the only body of work that was recorded as a group, as Eedris and Eddy separated immediately after and kicked off their solo careers.

While Eedris and Tony Tetuila enjoyed a spell of commercial success as solo artists, the same cannot be said of Eddy Remedy, whose career took a dip and never really hit the expected heights.

In 2018, the likes of Wizkid and Davido are pushing the genre called Afrobeats and shutting down concerts worldwide, but looking back, a lot of credit will be given to the Remedies who threaded on a path that many before them had failed and made a success out of it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Here is all you need to know about Pop star's management label,...bullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 Davido How pop star went back to basics to get international acclaimbullet

Related Articles

Classics 20 essential contemporary Nigerian albums you should listen to
Eddy Montana Veteran singer says failed marriage ruined his career
Falz Is he the realest rapper out there?
2face Idibia 14 years after, 'Face 2 Face' is still a gem of an album
Pulse List 2017 7 controversial celebrities of the year
J Cole Rappers performance sparks huge Internet debate amongst Nigerians
Dayo Adeneye Media personality shares grass to grace tale [Video]
Tekno 5 Nigerian artists who promised to bring home the Grammy
Throwback Thursday 5 socially conscious songs that predates Falz's 'This is Nigeria'

Music

Drake Rapper's 'Scorpion' album will be a double album
New Video Migos - Narcos
Shakez Meet young rapper who combines the art with his '9 to 5' job
New Video Mr Eazi - 'Overload' feat. Slimcase x Mr Real