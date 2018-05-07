Producers K-Solo and Sarz go dirty over Headies 2018 fallout

news

Headies 2018 remains a major talking point 48hours after the event was concluded as producers, K-Solo and Sarz exchange words on Twitter.

The 12th edition of the music awards which covered 27 categories including the Producer of the year witnessed the likes of Kiddominant, Spellz, Tekno, Sarz, Cobhams and Mastakraft nominated, with Kiddominant emerging winner on the night.

When Sarz got on stage to receive the Best Music Video on behalf of Daps for Wizkid's Come Closer, he jokingly said he was taking the award since the Headies didn't give him the Producer of The Year award.

Apparently, K-Solo didn't take this comment well.

In a Twitter post, that has now been deleted, K-Solo had called Sarz an old man and told him to leave the Headies for new horns.

Sarz wasted no time in responding with 'Baba no use your irrelevance stain me'.

K-solo is undoubtedly one of the foremost music producers in the country.

The veteran who has been around for decades is instrumental to the success of notable Nigerian artistes like Timaya and Kefee.

He has also been known to be quite outspoken on topical issues and his tweet coming on Saturday night comes as no surprise to industry observers.

Sarz has however been more prominent on the scene of late, working on songs off Niniola's This is Me album like Maradona and Sicker, Wizkid's Come Closer and Sweet Love, and DJ Enimoney's Diet.