Olamide didn't get permission for 'Anifowoshe', KWAM 1

Fuji Legend, K1 The Ultimate has revealed that YBNL boss, Olamide did not inform him before sampling his classic record, 'Anifowoshe'

Pulse Exclusive Interview with KWAM1
K1 The Ultimate, the leading lights of fuji genre recently stated that rapper, Olamide who put out the single, '' Anifowoshe''  in 2013, which was originally written by the Fuji legend, did not get permission from him before releasing the song.

Originally released over 25years ago off his 'Orin Abode Mecca Medley', King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as KWAM1 or K1 The Ultimate put out the classic song, 'Anifowoshe', which was in reverence to his father.

Many years later, Olamide released his 'Baddest Guy Ever Liveth' album, and it featured a song with the same title, Anifowoshe, which samples the voice of the Fuji legend.

play KWAM 1 has revealed that Olamide did not inform him before redoing 'Anifowoshe' (Blackbox Nigeria)

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, K1 The Ultimate however revealed that the YBNL boss did not receive permission from him before sampling his vocals.

''We want to see the younger ones taking over from us and doing very well, even though he didn't directly come to me before he did that song, but I'm happy, I'm happy and I exempt him of any punishment or lashing because he did it nicely''. He says.

He continues, ''If I had rebuked him, If I had taken it personal, If I had said because he didn't come to me to seek for direct approval for the redoing of that number, Omo Anifowoshe is me, Anifowoshe is my father's name''...

play K1 The Ultimate talks exclusively to Pulse about his music (Pulse)

 

''There are a lot of my songs that have been done in the past, that people never come to me to ask for it, it is only in the West you don't do things like that''.

He however concluded by saying, ''If I rebuke him, what do I gain from it? instead I embraced him.''

play K1 The Ultimate says retirement is not in the plans (Pulse)

K1 The Ultimate who recently turned 61 also confirmed that he has no plans of calling it quit with the music anytime soon, as he had recently concluded work on his new projects including an EP with young hip-hop producer, Mystro which sees him infuse the trending Trap sound into his Fuji music.

