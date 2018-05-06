news

Many of Niniola's fans have expressed their disappointment over her performance at the 2018 edition of the annual award show, Headies.

According to them, the "Maradonna" crooner looked barely prepared for her performance as she was caught lip-syncing and without a costume.

See a brief clip of the performance below:

Ninola has now taken to her Instagram page to explain the reasons behind her less-than-satisfactory performance .

Read her posts below:

Do you think she has valid points?

Nigeria's voluptuous, talented songstress, Niniola

She has an amazing voice, her physique makes the guys go crazy and is presently one of the biggest music stars in Nigeria, we talking about the one and only Niniola.

Niniola Apata was born in Lagos on December 15, 1986, to the Apata family. She originally hails from Ekiti state in south-west Nigeria.

Niniola attended Apata Memorial High School in Lagos where she had her secondary school education before gaining admission to the University of Lagos where she graduated with a degree in Education.

Niniola's rise to stardom began when she auditioned for the sixth season of the popular music talent reality show "MTN Project Fame," in 2013. She finished as the third runner-up of that season which propelled her to the limelight. Her first single 'Ibadi' received a lot of positive reviews and even earned her a nomination as "Most Promising Act to Watch" category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Then came the release of her hit song "Maradonna" which made Niniola become a household name. The song had so many Afrocentric vibes and trust her as she did justice to video with her seductive moves.

Since then, Niniola has gone on to perform at various high profile concerts and events and she sure knows how to keep the crowd vibing. One of her most recent song "Saro" which is more like a replica of "Maradonna" has also gotten so many positive reviews.

Niniola always makes a statement on the red carpet with her not so usual dress style which most times gets all her fans to see that she is not only an amazing singer but has got the curves to die for.