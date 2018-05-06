Ninola has now taken to her Instagram page to explain the reasons behind her less-than-satisfactory performance.
According to them, the "Maradonna" crooner looked barely prepared for her performance as she was caught lip-syncing and without a costume.
ALSO READ: 7 best photos of Niniola right now
See a brief clip of the performance below:
Ninola has now taken to her Instagram page to explain the reasons behind her less-than-satisfactory performance.
Read her posts below:
PART 1: I am thankful to everyone that messaged and called to enquire about my performance at the Headies Awards. It shows a clear understanding of the typical nature of my stagecraft. I honestly was not going to address this issue but I was very firmly convinced within me that I owed each and every one of you a detailed explanation on why I had a performance that was far below the usual expectation of my performances. I had flown in from Owerri after a performance yesterday (the afternoon of the Headies), to grace the Award event that has served as a platform for us as entertainers and I unfortunately could not rehearse with the Band or even work on any performance set for the Show. I promptly informed the ORGANIZERS and the Production Company engaged to oversee the flow of the Show that I would not be performing as I am very particular about my Brand and the performance delivery I give to my friends and supporters that have helped my career to the point that it is today. I was informed that the song would be played and dancers would have their set to it. It was however to my greatest surprise that the Host called my name for the performance. Here I was, not dressed for a performance, stunned, dazed and in disarray. If I refused to stand up and respond to the announcement, I would come off as being arrogant and badly behaved (most likely comments would be made about how little fame and success have gotten to my head) since everyone knew I was in the hall. On the Flipside, if I went on stage, I was likely to be out of tune with the Band and the entire set which I had not rehearsed for. In a confused state, I made the decision in that split second, out of respect to the organizers and my fans, to honor the call and put in the most that I could. While on my sit in the hall, I had been chewing gum to keep me awake as I was really exhausted from my prior performance and flight and I had not been able to sleep. In my rush to respond to the unexpected announcement, I totally forgot I had the gum in my mouth and got on stage. #NINIOLA #HEADIES2018 @osi_suave
PART 2: I could not spit it out anymore and I thought I#emo#4oCZ##d be able to pull off a performance with it in my mouth. Apparently, I could not and for that I sincerely apologize. I take my craft very seriously, and I DO NOT JOKE with the quality of service that I deliver to my fans. There is no performance that I ever consider bigger than the other as I always put in my best at every opportunity I get to reciprocate the love my fans have shown me. I am grateful to everyone that vouched for me to point out my unpreparedness for the performance and I want to assure you that I do not take the confidence you have reposed in me for granted. My gratitude and regards to the Headies for the Platform and opportunity. Thank you and God bless us all...WE MOVE #NINIOLA #HEADIES2018 @@osi_suave
Do you think she has valid points?
She has an amazing voice, her physique makes the guys go crazy and is presently one of the biggest music stars in Nigeria, we talking about the one and only Niniola.
Niniola Apata was born in Lagos on December 15, 1986, to the Apata family. She originally hails from Ekiti state in south-west Nigeria.
Niniola attended Apata Memorial High School in Lagos where she had her secondary school education before gaining admission to the University of Lagos where she graduated with a degree in Education.
Niniola's rise to stardom began when she auditioned for the sixth season of the popular music talent reality show "MTN Project Fame," in 2013. She finished as the third runner-up of that season which propelled her to the limelight. Her first single 'Ibadi' received a lot of positive reviews and even earned her a nomination as "Most Promising Act to Watch" category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.
ALSO READ: 10 eligible beautiful bachelorettes since Adesua Etomi is now married
Then came the release of her hit song "Maradonna" which made Niniola become a household name. The song had so many Afrocentric vibes and trust her as she did justice to video with her seductive moves.
Since then, Niniola has gone on to perform at various high profile concerts and events and she sure knows how to keep the crowd vibing. One of her most recent song "Saro" which is more like a replica of "Maradonna" has also gotten so many positive reviews.
Niniola always makes a statement on the red carpet with her not so usual dress style which most times gets all her fans to see that she is not only an amazing singer but has got the curves to die for.