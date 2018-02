24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AlterPlate frontline performer, songwriter and singer Harrysong has released his sophomore album titled ‘The Kingmaker’.

The singer teases a collaboration with Patoranking and Seyi Shay off the album ahead of his ‘The Kingmaker’ concert which takes place on the April 29, 2018.

Check on it.