Grammy Awards 2018: Top 10 highlights

It was a night of eye-popping performances, powerful speeches, and political statements at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. The event held at the Madison Square Garden, New York, on Sunday, January 28, 2017.

Check out 10 highlights of the event.

1. Kendrick Lamar Performance with Dave Chapelle

After scoring three Grammy wins before the televised segment of the ceremony even started, Kendrick Lamar took the stage to perform songs from his DAMN album, which is nominated for Album of the Year. The Compton rapper ran through a medley of songs from the project, including “XXX.,” for which he was joined by U2, “DNA.,” and more.

2. Bruno Mars Acceptance Speech

Mars won all seven awards that he was nominated for. In his acceptance speech, the hip-hop star gave thanks to The Recording Academy and the inner circle that helped him get to where he is today, including co-writers Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeve, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip.

3. Rihanna's Performance And ‘Gwara Gwara’ Dance Move.

After scoring a Grammy win with Kendrick Lamar earlier in the night, Rihanna took the stage at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night to perform “Wild Thoughts” along with DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller. She also pulled the South African 'Gwara Gwara' dance move.

4. Lil Uzi Vert’s 'Best Interview' Of The Night

On Sunday night on the Grammys red carpet, E’s Giuliana Rancic spoke to Uzi and he kept his answers short.

“What are you feeling tonight?”

“I’m feeling normal,” said Lil Uzi. After 60 more seconds of this, Lil Uzi gives his most animated response. When asked what he was doing the next, Uzi, clad in a pair of super wide legged pants from Hot Topic, responded that he would be “waking up, eating poptarts.”

5. Burno Mars and Cardi B Performance of 'Finesse'

Bruno Mars and Cardi B already set the bar high with their visuals for “Finesse” with a tribute to Living Color. They kicked it up a notch at their Grammys performance, keeping up with the theme, but adding the type of energy only a live performance can illicit. Watch the performance here.

6. Jay-Z Speech

Jay Z spoke at the 2018 Grammys where he won the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

7. Lorde's #MeToo Feminist Essay On Her Dress

Lorde, uploaded a new photo in solidarity with the White Rose initiative, featuring a feminist poem. “My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, Jenny Holzer,” the caption reads. The excerpt is taken from Holzer’s “Inflammatory Essays,” written in the late 1970s. It includes the line, “The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph.”

8. Tyler TheCreator Breaks All The Red Carpet Rules

Tyler, the Creator who lost the Best Rap album for his successful release of Flower Boy, took wins on the red carpet. Commonly rocking all-GOLF-everything, the Odd Future rapper is in rare form as he hit the red carpet in a white ushanka hat, a Louis Vuitton scarf, and custom Le Fleur Converse Chuck Taylor High-Tops.

9. Blue Ivy's Moment of Authority

Blue Ivy may be just 6 years old, but she’s already calling some shots in the House Carter. The First Family of music turned heads on Sunday as they attended the 2018 Grammy Awards together, and it seems little Blue had to keep her superstar parents, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, in line. Footage from the ceremony showed the little girl motioning for her parents to quiet down as they applauded while Camila Cabello gave a moving speech.

10. Janelle Monae's Empowering Speech

Before introducing Kesha's knockout performance at the Grammys, Janelle Monae delivered an empowering message of her own about the #MeToo movement and Time's Up campaign.

Below is a transcript of her remarks in full:"Tonight, I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist but a young woman with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry. Artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers, and women from all sectors of the business.

We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human beings. We come in peace, but we mean business. And to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time's up.

We say time's up for pay inequality, time's up for discrimination, time's up for harassment of any kind, and time's up for the abuse of power. Because, you see, it's not just going on in Hollywood, it's not just going on in Washington -- it's right here in our industry as well.

And just as we have the power to shake culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well. So let's work together, women and men, as a united music industry, committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay and access for all women."