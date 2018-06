news

Eugy has shared his version of the hit single, 'Soco' by Wizkid.

Soco is the biggest single of 2018, according to Wizkid and the song which featured Terri, Ceeza Milli and Spotless, has been given a new vibe by UK based, Ghanaian singer and producer, Eugy .

Eugy who has worked with several Nigerian artistes, like Mr Eazi and Ycee lays his own verses on the instrumental while retaining Wizkid's hook on the remix.