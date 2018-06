news

D'banj has released his new single titled, 'Agidi'.

As he counts down to his next birthday on June 9, C.R.E.A.M Ville boss, D'Banj has decided to share a new song in anticipation of the big day.

"Agidi" is a follow-up to his previously released single, "Action" , which was released in April, 2018.

The high tempo single was produced by Chopstix.