news

Adekunle Gold has held the Lagos edition of his concert, ‘One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold.

The event which took place at Federal Palace Hotel, Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, on December 26, 2017 is a live music concert which featured Adekunle Gold & his band, The 79th Element. They performed carefully curated songs from Adekunle Gold's repertoire.

The live music concert showcased the Urban High life singer and his band, The79th Element, thrill and entertain the audience with classy and authentic performances.

Adekunle Gold lit up the stage with his unique sound and electrifying performances in this ground breaking concert for his fans and lovers of his music.

Reveling in the success of his sold-out prodigious ‘One Night Stand’ London and Dublin concerts, Adekunle Gold’s highly energetic and undeniable stage presence was in full view for his fans, and the surprise performances from Seyi Shay, Simi, Teni, Funbi, MYOA, Dapo Turbuna and more. They all added to the excitement that is One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold.

Check out more photos from the event in the gallery below.