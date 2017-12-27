Home > Entertainment > Music >

Adekunle Gold thrills fans at 'One Night Stand' concert

Adekunle Gold Singer thrills fans with performance at 'One Night Stand with Adekunle Gold' concert

Adekunle Gold lit up the stage with his unique sound and electrifying performances in this ground breaking concert for his fans and lovers of his music.

  • Published:
One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017 play

One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Adekunle Gold has held the Lagos edition of his concert, ‘One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold.

The event which took place at Federal Palace Hotel, Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, on December 26, 2017 is a live music concert which featured Adekunle Gold & his band,  The 79th Element. They performed carefully curated songs from Adekunle Gold's repertoire.

One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017 play

One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017

(Pulse)

 

The live music concert showcased the Urban High life singer and his band, The79th Element, thrill and entertain the audience with classy and authentic performances.

One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017 play

One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017

(Pulse)

 

Adekunle Gold lit up the stage with his unique sound and electrifying performances in this ground breaking concert for his fans and lovers of his music.

One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017 play

One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017

(Pulse)

 

Reveling in the success of his sold-out prodigious ‘One Night Stand’ London and Dublin concerts, Adekunle Gold’s highly energetic and undeniable stage presence was in full view for his fans, and the surprise performances from Seyi Shay, Simi, Teni, Funbi, MYOA, Dapo Turbuna and more. They all added to the excitement that is One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold.

One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017 play

One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017

(Pulse)

 

Check out more photos from the event in the gallery below.

Image
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017
    One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017
    One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017
    One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017
    One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
  • One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017
    One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold 2017   
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer reconciles with Davido, as they perform ‘FIA’ on stagebullet
2 Wizkid Starboy’s homecoming Lagos concert is the best Christmas gift,...bullet
3 Cardi B From stripper to history making rapperbullet

Related Articles

The Falz Experience Best dressed at this year's show
EP Review Juls takes a new sweet road on ‘Ojekoo’ EP
Pulse List 2017 10 Hottest Nigerian Musicians Of 2017
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian music producers of 2017
Simi Singer's smashing "Simisola" is the best album of 2017
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian albums of 2017
Video Adekunle Gold - 'Money'
Pulse List 10 celebrities who have come out to speak against SARS
Simi Singer won her concert by a mellow calm, romantic grooves, and plenty of laughter
Simi Singer holds debut edition of her headline concert “See Me Live”

Music

Sarkodie
Music Sarkodie - 'Wo' remix
Music Video Flavour - 'Ijele' ft Zoro
Video Kiss Daniel - 'No Do'
Wizkid has a successful performance at an event that saw him perform with Davido.
Wizkid Singer has gotten so big, making fashion statements goes with the territory