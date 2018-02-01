Home > Entertainment > Music >

737, The Making- Welcome to the Cobham's effect

Watch how the Cobhams Asuquo’s effect on Nigerian music made ordinary people do the extraordinary.

How did everyday Nigerians manage to pull this out?

How did they, most of who have never recorded a song in their lives, master and glowingly perform GTBank’s 737 theme song in the 737 Moment Music Video? Part of the answer to that question lies in the Cobham’s effect.

With so many award winning songs to his name, Cobhams Asuquo’s effect on Nigerian music has been nothing short of phenomenal. Such was his effect on the Video cast that they passionately brought life to the theme song through their exceptional performance.

This episode doesn’t just show people thrilled to meet Cobhams, it takes you on a journey of how the cast went from ordinary people to stars of the big screen, guided by one of Nigeria’s most inspiring maestros.

