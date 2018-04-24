Vandora also explains why she supported Cee-C, and how she encouraged Bambam when she wasn't feeling her relationship with Teddy A.
Responding to them, Vandora stated that her dislike for Tobi is a mutual feeling. According to her, Tobi had said things about her, which she still doesn't appreciate.
In a video posted on her Instagram page, the former Big Brother Naija housemate also responded to a recent attack on her by viewers, who accused her of wanting Teddy A.
Stating that she never wanted him, she explained that she was the one who encouraged Bambam when she felt stuck with Teddy, and wasn't feeling their relationship.
On Sunday, April 22, 2018, Vandora and some other former housemates were seen rejoicing when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Tobi's eviction from the game.
Some fans took to social media to call her out for rooting for Cee-C and celebrating Tobi's loss.
This came weeks after Vandora was attacked for supposedly cropping out Bambam in a group photo which had herself, Teddy A and Bitto
On Sunday, February 18, 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Vandora and her strategic partner, Dee-One, as the first pair of housemates to exit the show.