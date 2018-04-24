Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Vandora on celebrating Tobi's eviction Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija "I don't like Tobi, he doesn't like me" - Vandora on celebrating Tobi's eviction

Vandora also explains why she supported Cee-C, and how she encouraged Bambam when she wasn't feeling her relationship with Teddy A.

Vandora has responded to  a recent attack on her by fans who called her out for celebrating Tobi's eviction during the Big Brother Naija grand finale.

Responding to them, Vandora stated that her dislike for Tobi is a mutual feeling. According to her, Tobi had said things about her, which she still doesn't appreciate.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the former Big Brother Naija housemate also responded to a recent attack on her by viewers, who accused her of wanting Teddy A.

Stating that she never wanted him, she explained that she  was the one who encouraged Bambam when she felt stuck with Teddy, and wasn't feeling their relationship.

On Sunday, April 22, 2018, Vandora and some other former housemates were seen rejoicing when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Tobi's eviction from the game.

Some fans took to social media to call her out for rooting for Cee-C and celebrating Tobi's loss.

This came weeks after Vandora was attacked for supposedly cropping out Bambam in a group photo which had herself, Teddy A and Bitto

On Sunday, February 18, 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Vandora and her strategic partner, Dee-One, as the first pair of housemates to exit the show.

