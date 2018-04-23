news

On Sunday, April 22, 2018, Miracle was announced as the winner of the third season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

He emerged the winner, surpassing fellow housemate Cee-C, who had become a strong contender after surviving evictions every week on the show.

During his stay in the house, Miracle was romantically involved with Nina , who was in a serious relationship with a Collins outside the house. Severally, the pair quarrelled over Nina calling Miracle her everything, and Collins her boyfriend.

During the Live Show finale, the host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, asked Nina if she would end her relationship with Miracle. She stated that what they had in the house would continue outside the house.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Cee-C losing to Miracle, and Nina choosing Miracle over Collins:

— Oba Of Nigeria (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— G O R E A L E R. (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Miracle has beat Tobi, Cee-C, Nina and Alex to win the Big Brother Naija season 3 grand prize of 45 million naira.