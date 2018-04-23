Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Nina chose Miracle over Collins, Cee-C lost Big Brother Niaja

Big Brother Naija How Twitter reacted to Nina choosing Miracle over Collins, Cee-C losing to Miracle

Here's how Nigerians reacted to Cee-C losing the grand prize to Miracle, and Nina choosing Miracle over her boyfriend, Collins.

  • Published:
Miracle Alex and Nina drunk, Cee-C Bambam Big Brother Naija play

Miracle and Nina

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Sunday, April 22, 2018, Miracle was announced as the winner of the third season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

He emerged the winner, surpassing fellow housemate Cee-C, who had become a strong contender after surviving evictions every week on the show.

During his stay in the house, Miracle was romantically involved with Nina, who was in a serious relationship with a Collins outside the house. Severally, the pair quarrelled over Nina calling Miracle her everything, and Collins her boyfriend.

During the Live Show finale, the host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, asked Nina if she would end her relationship with Miracle. She stated that what they had in the house would continue outside the house.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Cee-C losing to Miracle, and Nina choosing Miracle over Collins:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miracle has beat Tobi, Cee-C, Nina and Alex to win the Big Brother Naija season 3 grand prize of 45 million naira.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Miracle wins season 3 of reality TV showbullet
2 Big Brother Naija Who is the most annoying #BBNaija housemate this...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Cee-C emerges 1st runner-up of #BBNaija: Double Wahalabullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Alex evicted from #BBNaija house
Big Brother Naija Tobi emerges 2nd runner-up of #BBNaija: Double Wahala
Big Brother Naija Miracle wins season 3 of reality TV show
Big Brother Naija Bisola, Teddy A, Bambam, Gifty attend #BBNaija finale Live viewing
Big Brother Naija Nina gets evicted from #BBNaija house

Movies

Former housemates react to Miracle's Big Brother Naija win
Big Brother Naija Here's how former housemates reacted to Miracle's #BBNaija win
Bambam, Anto and Lolu at the Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' finale show which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Podium, Lekki Lagos.
Big Brother Naija Bisola, Teddy A, Bambam, Gifty attend #BBNaija finale Live viewing
Tobi emerges 2nd runner-up Big Brother Naija show
Big Brother Naija Tobi emerges 2nd runner-up of #BBNaija: Double Wahala
Alex evicted from Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Alex evicted from #BBNaija house