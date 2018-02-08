Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Nina and Cee C got into a fight, and Cee C is still 'curving' Tobi: Here's a recap of #BBNaija day 10.

Big Brother Naija Day 10 - Bam Bam and Teddy A play

Big Brother Naija Day 10 - Bam Bam and Teddy A

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 10.

Check out a recap of day 10, including social media reactions.

1. The big fight between Cee C and Nina

A day after Nina told Biggie that she felt many of the Housemates were avoiding her, she got into a fight with Cee C after the latter refused to stand up for her to sweep a spot.

Cee  C refused, saying that if she moved while eating, she would suddenly feel like flies entered her food.

Of course, their men - Tobi and Miracle - tried settling their dispute.

 

 

 

 

 

2. Fake housemates theories/strategies

Discussing their strategy, Ahneeka told Rico Swavey that it would be more beneficial to nominate those that make one’s stay in the House.

She also said that she was not interested in feuds that eventually follow them outside the House.

There have been conversations about the possibility of a fake housemate. According to Angel, Princess and Dee-One, Teddy A, Khloe and Cee-C are the fake housemates.

They also consider Bitto a threat.

 

3. Between Miracle and Princess

Miracle and Princess seemed quite cosy yesterday. She told him that she wasn't interested in Rico Swavey because he wasn't her body type.

She added that none of the guys in the house is her type before asking if Miracle took their kiss from earlier personal.

He responded no, adding that it was just a game to him.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. Between K. Brule and Khloe

Khloe believes K. Brule is not doing enough. For Khloe, K.Brule is a non-factor so much so that she freely changed her mind during the mock nominations, disregarding his opinion.

She seems to be interested in Leo, and thinks she is better off without a partner like K. Brule.

 

 

 

5. Between Cee-C and Tobi

If you have been following the show, then you already know how 'complicated' the relationship between Tobi and Cee C is. You also know how viewers seem to feel about it.

Yesterday, Cee C, once again 'curved' Tobi, avoiding a kiss from him whilst hugging and touching him.

 

 

 

 

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

