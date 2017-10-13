"Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa joked about raping “beautiful women” in a resurfaced clip from 2011.

The resurfaced video is from a 2011 Comic-Con panel the actor who played Khal Drogo on show participated in.

In the video, he commented about how the show allowed him get away with rape (watch video below).

“But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women,” he said.

The clip, which was shared by a Twitter user arrives in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and few weeks away from the release of DC’s "Justice League," which stars Momoa as Aquaman.

Also in 2011, Momoa spoke on rape in an interview with the New York Post. “Yeah, I’m raping Emillia [Dany]” he said.

“I love her, but I’m hurting her and she’s crying. We could have made it longer, but you get the idea. I’m not a rapist. I prefer my women to enjoy sex.”

Following the reactions to the 2011 comments, Momoa took to his Instagram page to apologize.

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

"Game of Thrones" has always been under attack for its depiction of women and violence.

In season one of the show, Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys was coerced into marriage to Momoa's character and was forced to consummate their union on their wedding night.

The attacks became aggressive after the controversial rape scene which saw Sansa Stark raped on her wedding night by her sadistic husband Ramsay Bolton. Following the scene, US senator Claire McCaskil demanded for a boycott.

"Game of Thrones" returns for its final season in 2018 or 2019.