Jason Momoa apologizes for Game of Thrones rape joke

"Game of Thrones" Khal Drogo joked about 'raping beautiful women' on show [Video]

Clip of Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," joking about raping beautiful women on show has resurfaced after 6 years.

Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones" season 1 play

Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones" season 1

(YouTube )
"Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa joked about raping “beautiful women” in a resurfaced clip from 2011.

The resurfaced video is from a 2011 Comic-Con panel the actor who played Khal Drogo on show participated in.

In the video, he commented about how the show allowed him get away with rape (watch video below).

“But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women,”  he said.

Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on their wedding night in season one. play

Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on their wedding night in season one.

(MTV)

The clip, which was shared by a Twitter user arrives in the wake of  sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and few weeks away from the release of DC’s "Justice League," which stars Momoa as Aquaman.

Also in 2011, Momoa spoke on rape in an interview with the New York Post. “Yeah, I’m raping Emillia [Dany]” he said.

“I love her, but I’m hurting her and she’s crying. We could have made it longer, but you get the idea. I’m not a rapist. I prefer my women to enjoy sex.”

Following the reactions to the 2011 comments, Momoa took to his Instagram page to apologize.

I APOLOGISE Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

"Game of Thrones" has always been under attack for its depiction of women and violence.

In season one of the show, Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys was coerced into marriage to Momoa's character and was forced to consummate their union on their wedding night.

3. Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo play

3. Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo

(HBO)

The attacks became aggressive after the controversial rape scene which saw Sansa Stark raped on her wedding night by her sadistic husband Ramsay Bolton. Following the scene, US senator Claire McCaskil demanded for a boycott.

"Game of Thrones" returns for its final season in 2018 or 2019.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

