In the new teaser for "Insecure" season 3, Issa Rae has a moment with her mirror image.

The first official teaser for "Insecure" season three was released on Sunday, June 3, 2018, offering us one of Issa Rae's moments with her mirror image.

The teaser features Issa freestyling to herself in the mirror, a.k.a. her mirror bitch. Her rap session is interrupted by a knock on the bathroom door, and it's Daniel, who she had moved in with at the end of the second season.

The second season ended with Issa and Lawrence having a heart-to heart conversation about  their breakup, which was partly caused by her cheating on him with Daniel. Going by the teaser, Issa and Daniel are still very much in each other's space.

play A scene from "Insecure" season 2

 

Created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, the series also stars Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Lisa Joyce and Amanda Seales.

The third season of "Insecure" debuts on HBO on August 12.

