Here's your 1st look at the Big Brother Naija house

The third season of the Big Brother Naija show kicks off this weekend, and here's your first look at the house that will be home to the housemates for 12 weeks.

The third season of Big Brother Nigeria kicks off this weekend, and to get you excited, here's a first look at the BBNaija house.

The beautiful house will be home to the contestants, who will live together under constant surveillance for 12 weeks.

At the end of the show, prizes worth 45 Million Naira will be given to the eventual winner of the season.

The third season of the show will be hosted by Nigerian lawyer and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who hosted the second season, and was a housemate in the maiden edition of the show.

The maiden edition of the reality series was hosted by Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede, and ended with Katung Aduwak as the winner after 13 weeks in the house.

In 2016, Efe beat  Bisola,  TBoss, Marvis and Debie Rise to win the prize of 25 million Naira and a key to a brand new KIA Sorento car.

Pulse Movies already shared seven types of people, and contestants you would see when the show kicks off.

The third season of Big Brother Naija will launch on January 28, 2018.

