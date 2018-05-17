news

The reviews for the sequel to 2016’s popular superhero film "Deadpool" are in.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest entry is receiving largely mixed reviews. Nevertheless, it is still very much anticipated by fans of the superhero.

Currently at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, here's what critics are saying about the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Over at Variety, critic Andrew Baker writes that the sequel, in almost every respect, is an improvement on its 2016 predecessor. "Sharper, grosser, more narratively coherent and funnier overall, with a few welcome new additions."

Time Out's Philip De Semlyen thinks the sequel is a long movie, and when its star isn't on screen and cracking wise, the boundary-pushing shocks and endless self-references wear thin.

For The Atlantic's Christopher Orr, the direction by David Leitch is brisk and fluid, and the script is, as noted, a substantial upgrade on that earlier effort.

While The Guardian's Steve Rose writes that Deadpool 2 still delivers the laughs, he thinks it also has a tendency to play on ethnic stereotypes.

Alan Scherstuhl of Village Voice doesn't seem too pleased with the movie. "Rather than face its own moral incoherence, Deadpool 2 blinks," he writes.

Michael O'Sullivan of Washington Post writes that the movie is a fairly brilliant sendup of comic-book action movies, as well as also being an excellent example of one.

Los Angeles Times's Jen Yamato is of the opinion that the film's impulse to profess a knowing, snarky superiority can become painfully awkward.

"In two years, Deadpool has gone from the scrappy class clown to the annoying wiseass in the back of the room spewing crude insults to amuse himself" - Mara Reinstein writes for US Weekly.

CNN's Brian Lowry describes Deadpool 2 as a movie that consciously doesn't take itself too seriously. "And if that works somewhat fitfully, the sequel delivers consistently enough to keep this colorful mercenary laughing all the way to the bank," he writes.

Bill Goodykoontz of Arizona Republic's writes that Deadpool 2 is, above all else, a lot of fun. "Sometimes it maybe doesn't take itself seriously enough. But in a genre that takes itself so deadly seriously, this is like a breath of fresh air." - he writes.

"With Reynolds' charismatic irreverence at its core, the pic moves from bloody mayhem to lewd comedy and back fluidly, occasionally even making room to go warm and mushy." - John DeFore writes for Hollywood Reporter.

A.O Scott of New York Times is of the opinion that what drives this franchise is the same force that drives so much culture and politics right now: the self-pity of a white man with a relentless need to be the center of attention.

In "Deadpool 2," wisecracking mercenary, Deadpool, joins forces with three mutants - Bedlam, Shatterstar and Domino - to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable.

The superhero movie premieres in cinemas on May 18.