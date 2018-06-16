Pulse.ng logo
Celebrities set to appear on new season of MTV Base Fit Fam

MTV Base Fit Fam Iyanya, Beverly Osu, Eva Aloridah, others set to appear on new season of TV series

The third season of the show will feature even more cardio, lifting and of course, gisting, than the previous ones.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Season 3 of MTV Base Fit Fam play

Season 3 of MTV Base Fit Fam

(pulse)
MTV Base’s adorable VJ, Folu Storms, is back with a brand new season of the MTV Base’s hit show ‘Fit Fam’.

The new season will feature a number of celebrities working up a sweat as they show their fans how they get their bodies ready for summer.

The new season of the show will up the ante as A-list celebrities such as Eva Aloridah, Beverly Osu and Iyanya will all appear. The third season of the show will feature even more cardio, lifting and of course, gisting, than the previous ones.

For all you gym enthusiasts out there, you can be expect to be thrilled with this new season as Fit Fam takes things to a whole new level.

Catch the new exciting show on MTV Base DSTV channel 322 by 6pm on 18th June.

Watch the exciting teaser below:

MTV Base Fitfam returns for a third season with VJ Folustorms
Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

