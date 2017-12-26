Home > Entertainment > Movies >

A King Will Rise in the New Black Panther TV Spot

A King Will Rise in the New "Black Panther" TV Spot.

  Published:
Killmonger and TChalla in Black-Panther
Marvel Studios has released the new TV spot for Black Panther.

Set for release in about four months, "Black Panther" stars Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Danai Gurira.

Black Panther poster

It follows T’Challa who, after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King.

However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

Character posters for Marvel's "Black Panther"

Helmed by "Creed" director, Ryan Coogler, it is the first solo black superhero movie in Marvel’s current cinematic universe.

"Black Panther" will debut in cinemas on February 18, 2018.

