5 scariest Nollywood movie of all time

In the 90s, Nollywood had a long list of movies that scared the hell out of us.

These movies either made you scream, cry, hide behind the couch or even run out of the room when watching some particularly scary scenes.

Just like comedy movies at the moment, the 'horror' genre ruled the Nigerian film industry in the 90s and early 2000s.

Check out our top seven scariest Nollywood movies ever

1. "Oracle"

Anchored by remarkable performances from actors such as Pete Edochie, Prince James Uche, Enebeli Elebuwa, Charles Okafor and Saint Obi, "Oracle" doesn't start off as a horror movie.

Just when you think you're merely watching a movie about three greedy men in search of wealth, the movie goes all horror on you.

It successfully provokes intrinsic fear with its special effect, soundtrack and the now-amusing behaviour of the 'stolen Ogbakiri."

2. "Sakobi"

This one scared the Jesus out of us with an opening scene of a snake turning into a woman, and an initiation scene made more scary by horrifying looking men and women dancing to an Enya music.

If Frank (Saint Obi) sacrificing his daughter for wealth and cutting off his finger doesn't scare you, those gleeful and sometimes gloomy dance moves would give you nightmares.

You would probably go to bed hearing strange music and footsteps.

3. "Karishika"

A typical Nollywood movie on witchcraft and juju, the 1996 movie revolved around Satan and his followers, including Karishika, who was sent to the world to initiate men; tempting them with money, sex and their heart desires.

Apart from its disconcerting soundtrack that goes:"Karishika karishika! Queen of Darkness, Lucifer Lucifer King of Demons," "Karashika" delivered steady flow of frights that kept most viewers awake at night.

4. "End of the Wicked"

As if insinuating that children could get initiated into occultic groups by eating puff puff wasn't creepy enough, Helen Ukpabio had to use the most appalling makeup for Alex Usifo as Beelzebub.

Oh, let's not even forget the woman that tapped her thighs and suddenly grew a penis with which she raped her daughter-in-law.

We bet your parents gave you a long sermon on collecting things from friends and strangers after the credits rolled for "End of the Wicked."

5. "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

Zeb Ejiro's "Nneka The Pretty Serpent," a 1992 movie, is generally accepted as the first 'horror' movie to explore the storyline of female demons sent to the world to seduce men of God.

The movie starred Ndidi Obi as the lead character Nneka, a mermaid disguised as a human, whose mission on earth was to go after married men

6. "Agbara Nla"

A faith-based movie packed with surreal and still shocking imagery, "Agbara Nla" and most movies by Mount Zion Ministry were so heaven oriented that they left viewers constantly thinking about heaven and hell.

Its scenes were so eerie and unsettling that they are impossible to forget even years after we first saw it.

7. "Last Burial"

Ogbuefi Ozor Nnamani... The greatest on-screen cultist, who refused to be buried.

With several fear-inducing scenes and an famous bone-chilling soundtrack, "Last Burial," a film by Lancelot Imasuen, is a classic with great impact on the horror genre.

There's also the unforgettable image of a dead man sitting in his coffin. The basic premise of "Last Burial" was enough to rob a child or adult of a night rest.

Which of these films is your favourite horror film?