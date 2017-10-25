Home > Entertainment > Movies >

5 scariest Nollywood movie of all time

Pulse List 7 scariest Nollywood movie of all time

From "End of the Wicked" to "Oracle," these Nollywood movies scared the hell out of many Nigerians.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the 90s, Nollywood had a long list of movies that scared the hell out of us.

These movies either made you scream, cry, hide behind the couch or even run out of the room when watching some particularly scary scenes.

Just like comedy movies at the moment, the 'horror' genre ruled the Nigerian film industry in the 90s and early 2000s.

Check out our top seven scariest Nollywood movies ever

1. "Oracle"

play Ogbakiri in "Oracle"

Anchored by remarkable performances from actors such as Pete Edochie, Prince James Uche, Enebeli Elebuwa, Charles Okafor and Saint Obi, "Oracle" doesn't start off as a horror movie.

Just when you think you're merely watching a movie about three greedy men in search of wealth, the movie goes all horror on you.

It successfully provokes intrinsic fear with its special effect, soundtrack and the now-amusing behaviour of the 'stolen Ogbakiri."

2. "Sakobi"

play
 

This one scared the Jesus out of us with an opening scene of a snake turning into a woman, and an initiation scene made more scary by horrifying looking men and women dancing to an Enya music.

If Frank (Saint Obi) sacrificing his daughter for wealth and cutting off his finger doesn't scare you, those gleeful and sometimes gloomy dance moves would give you nightmares.

You would probably go to bed hearing strange music and footsteps.

3. "Karishika"

Karishika poster play

Karishika poster

 

A typical Nollywood movie on witchcraft and juju, the 1996 movie revolved around Satan and his followers, including Karishika, who was sent to the world to initiate men; tempting them with money, sex and their heart desires. 

Apart from its disconcerting soundtrack that goes:"Karishika karishika! Queen of Darkness, Lucifer Lucifer King of Demons," "Karashika" delivered steady flow of frights that kept most viewers awake at night.

4. "End of the Wicked"

play Alex Usifo as Beelzebub
 

 As if insinuating that children could get initiated into occultic groups by eating puff puff wasn't creepy enough, Helen Ukpabio had to use the most appalling makeup for Alex Usifo as Beelzebub.

Oh, let's not even forget the woman that tapped her thighs and suddenly grew a penis with which she raped her daughter-in-law.

We bet your parents gave you a long sermon on collecting things from friends and strangers after the credits rolled for "End of the Wicked."

5. "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

play
 

Zeb Ejiro's "Nneka The Pretty Serpent," a 1992 movie, is generally accepted as the first 'horror' movie to explore the storyline of female demons sent to the world to seduce men of God.

The movie starred Ndidi Obi as the lead character Nnekaa mermaid disguised as a human, whose mission on earth was to go after married men

 

6. "Agbara Nla"

play

A faith-based movie packed with surreal and still shocking imagery, "Agbara Nla" and most movies by Mount Zion Ministry were so heaven oriented that they left viewers constantly thinking about heaven and hell.

Its scenes were so eerie and unsettling that they are impossible to forget even years after we first saw it.

7. "Last Burial"

play

Ogbuefi Ozor Nnamani... The greatest on-screen cultist, who refused to be buried. 

With several fear-inducing scenes and an famous bone-chilling soundtrack, "Last Burial," a film by Lancelot Imasuen, is a classic with great impact on the horror genre.

There's also the unforgettable image of a dead man sitting in his coffin. The basic premise of "Last Burial" was enough to rob a child or adult of a night rest.

Which of these films is your favourite horror film?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "The Avengers" If movie was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast...bullet
2 Funke Abisogun Alhassan 3 last movies of Yoruba actress before death...bullet
3 Samuel Ajibola How actor got Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Nollywood needs TV shows and the Theatre to grow
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man
#ThrowbackThursday Remembering "Checkmate," a classic show with a potent ensemble cast
“A Hotel Called Memory” One of a kind: A Nigerian film with no dialogue
Latin American Telenovelas Why Nigeria's obsession with Telemundo is unstoppable
#ThrowbackThursday A tribute to "Issakaba," the greatest Nigerian action movie ever
#ThrowbackThursday 28 photos that would bring back memories
#ThrowbackThursday 20 years ago, Nollywood released the classic "Karishika"

Movies

Jim Iyke for Africana Couture 'Rebellion' Lookbook
Jim Iyke Actor shares his most shocking experience in Nollywood
Alexei Uchitel's "Matilda" has outraged hardline Orthodox believers, who view tsar Nicholas II as a saint
In Moscow 'Matilda' premiere draws extra security after threats
Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume "Lion King" actor passes away
Jim Iyke
Jim Iyke Nollywood actor talks role he regrets playing