At only 28 years old, Zainab Balogun already has an appealing acting career, starring in everything from blockbuster romantic comedies to critically acclaimed short films.

Pulse Movies has put together five must-see films of Balogun, a bundle of talent who deserves opportunities to cement her status as a household name.

1. "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel"

Starring alongside Kenneth Okolie in the EbonyLife Film, Balogun plays Ope, a chef who falls in love with the business man in talks to buy her inheritance.

The movie is about a Nigerian couple who run a hotel in Nigeria. In desperation, the husband, Segun decides to sell the hotel without his wife’s knowledge, as a way of settling all their debts.

When their daughter (Ope) decides to return to Nigeria for a vacation, her Dad wants her to sign the papers to sell the hotel she is destined to inherit, while her mom can’t wait to marry her off to a charming property developer, Deji.

When her daughter meets Deji by accident, she has no idea that he has made the deal to buy the hotel. Just as she is finally falling for Deji, despite much resistance, she learns the truth and is devastated.

2. "The Wedding Party"

"The Wedding party" follows the shenanigans that go on during the planning of a wedding in Nigeria, focusing on the relationship between Dunni and Dozie.

In its sequel, “The Wedding Party: Destination Dubai,” Nonso continues his romance with Deirdre, the bridesmaid from London.

In these commercially successful Nollywood films, Balogun plays Wonu, the dramatic wedding planner.

The movie stars her alongside Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Enyinna Nwigwe, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle among others.

3. "Soldier's Story"

In the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winning film, Regina and Angela, two young female scavengers rescue a soldier who had been left for dead.

Regina decides to take him to her house for further examination to the disdain of Angela (Zainab Balogun). After protecting and nursing him back to health for months, the fighter finally awakens but has no recollection of who he is and his past.

As time goes on, the soldier begins to develop feelings for Regina but as he begins to regain his memory, he starts to realize he might actually have a life in Nigeria.

4. "Ojukokoro"

Capturing the brutality that comes with violence, "Ojukokoro" features an ensemble cast that includes Zainab Balogun.

Mixed with violence and humour, the comedy/crime-heist about a money-strapped manager of a shady Petrol Station, who decides to rob his employers, but along the line finds out in a sudden twist that he is not alone in his ambition, is an entertaining watch.

5. "Sylvia"

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, "Sylvia," which already premiered on Nollywood Week Paris, tells the story of Richard, a young man who has always existed between the real world and a fantasy world which is home to his friend and lover Sylvia, played by Zainab Balogun.

The movie stars Balogun alongside Ini Dima-Okojie, Udoka Oyeka and Chris Attoh.

Which of the above mentioned films is your favourite Zainab Balogun film?