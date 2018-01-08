Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  Tonto Dikeh is an Indian goddess

Tonto Dikeh plays the perfect Indian goddess for our photo of the day.

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)
Yes, she is very controversial but we can not dispute the fact is that Tonto Dikeh is one beautiful lady.

On our photo of the day, Tonto Dikeh takes her style to a different level as she bedazzles us with the Indian goddess themed look. Not everyone can get it right when trying to give themed look impression but trust Tonto Dikeh as she aced this look.

Celebrities are known for their fashion style and uniqueness, Tonto Dikeh is one of those celebrities whose fashion style over the years has remained simple but classy.

It's obvious Tonto's desire to look gorgeous and perfect is the reason she went on to get a cosmetic surgery. Tonto Dikeh shocked many Nigerians about her surgery when Linda Ikeji released the teaser from her reality show. In the trailer, the beautiful and controversial actress revealed that she's "going to be having a cosmetic surgery."

Tonto Dikeh, despite her controversial status, is one celebrity with a good heart. She is known to be one of the most benevolent celebrities as she is quick to help the needy.

