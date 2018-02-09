Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh is a good Samaritan

Tonto Dikeh's cheerful heart and giving attitude makes her our photo of the day.

Tonto Dikeh doing one of her numerous charity deeds play

Tonto Dikeh doing one of her numerous charity deeds

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)
It is very easy to guess that celebrity that can go the extra mile to play the "Good Samaritan."

Tonto Dikeh on our photo of the day shows exactly how she will continue to be seen as that amazing cheerful giver. Tonto Dikeh like we all know is among those celebrities who love to give to needy.

You've to see the zeal and sincere passion in this photo as Tonto Dikeh makes her way through to give food to the needy. Let's just say this is one exemplary lady, celebrity and mother.

The last time we saw Tonto give to the charity was when the beautiful actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.

In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them. Tonto Dikeh who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 3, 2017, where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

