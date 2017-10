24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Small Doctor has gifted his mom, who he fondly refers to as "Iya Teacher," with brand new Toyota car Corolla.

The singer shared photos of the new gift on social media on Sunday, October 15.

ALSO READ: Did singer post a nude video of himself on Snapchat? [explicit content]

The brand new whip spotted a plate number that read, "'Mummy Mi."

He captioned the snap: "Got Iya Teacher a new car today. I'm excited we did this".

Big congrats on the new achievement.